WATCH: Karan Johar’s twins Yash-Roohi’s 7th birthday bash ft Taimur-Jeh Ali Khan and more was all things fun

Karan Johar's munchkins Yash and Roohi turned 7 today and like every year the filmmaker grandly celebrated the special day. The party was attended by many of Karan's industry friends and their kids like Kareena Kapoor - Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh, and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya. Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap also made their presence felt with their daughter Varushka among others. Karan who is very fond of his kids posted the cute celebration video on his Instagram along with a heartwarming note.

Karan Johar shares the birthday celebration video of Yash and Roohi

Karan took to Instagram and posted an endearing video of Yash and Roohi's birthday celebrations. A heartwarming note written by him along with the video read, "Roohi & Yash in their chocolate factory!!! Filled with an abundance of love, laughs, celebration and pure gratitude🙏🏻💜💜 They truly grow up faster than you can ever imagine and comprehend…."

Isn't that adorable? Karan has his way of making everything he does stand out so how can he let go of his twins' birthday without making us go wow?

The video has been received very warmly from fans on Instagram and celebs as well. Varun Dhawan who is currently in the news for his upcoming film with Atlee titled Baby John responded with two heart emojis in the comment section. Arjun Bijlani, Maheep Kapoor, and Nimrat Kaur also poured their heart out in the comment section.

Karan Johar's special Birthday wish post for Yash and Roohi

Earlier in the day, Karan shared a special post wishing Yash and Roohi a Happy Birthday. Sharing a series of pictures of him along with kids and Karan’s mom Hiroo Johar, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director wrote, “Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards ME and of course - an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change...grow up but never change!"

He also thanked his mom in the post as he wrote, "And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family...and being a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! Love you forever mom.”

How cute is that!

