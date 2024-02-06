Karan Johar announces six-part romantic series Love Storiyaan; here's when it will release

Karan Johar is the king of the romantic genre in Bollywood. In his long career, he has directed some of the most memorable romantic films of all time including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Recently, KJo took to social media to announce his brand new romantic project which will be a six-part series with six big names helming each story. Here's when it will be released.

Karan Johar announces Love Storiyaan

Today, on February 6th, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to announce his new project titled Love Storiyaan. It will be a six-part romantic web series, similar to the show called Modern Love. It will feature six heartwarming love stories of real-life couples and it has been conceptualized by Somen Mishra. The series will focus on love stories from people across the nation and how they triumphed in love despite the difficulties.

Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni have directed the stories. It is inspired by the real-life stories featured on India Love Project, which is a social media community founded by Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman. Love Storiyaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 14th, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Sharing its poster on Instagram, KJo wrote: Sacchi mohabbat ki sacchi kahaaniyaan from all around India - coming to you this Valentine’s!

#LoveStoriyaanOnPrime, Feb 14 only on @primevideoin!

Karan Johar talks about Love Storiyaan

In a statement, KJo spoke about the series: “Love Storiyaan for us, is more than just a faithful retelling of real-life love stories. The series looks at love in all its forms, painting a beautiful picture of connections that go beyond the ordinary." He added, “Over the years as a filmmaker and producer, I have had the privilege of telling several love stories that have defined the genre for Indian Cinema, however, what struck me about India Love Project, who helped us curate these stories, was the rawness and uniqueness of each of them."

Karan has several production ventures in the lineup including Yodha, Mr. and Mrs, Mahi, Jigra and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

