WATCH: Kareena Kapoor expresses excitement ahead of Crew release, Kriti Sanon drops first audience reaction

Director Rajesh Krishnan has done something no one could have ever thought of. The filmmaker brought three acclaimed actors, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, for his upcoming film Crew. While everyone is excited to see the three leading ladies take over the big screens, the stars also look forward to having the audience enjoy the film at theaters near them.

Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are excited as Crew releases theatrically tomorrow

It’s just a matter of hours before the heist comedy film Crew will be up on the big screens for moviegoers to enjoy. Ahead of the film’s theatrical debut, two of the lead actors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, took to social media and expressed their excitement for its release. Bebo dropped a happy picture of herself overlooking a glorious sunset.

In her post, she penned, “See you tomorrow at my favourite destination, ie. at every theatre.”



Minutes ago, Kriti Sanon dropped a video showcasing the review of the first audience who watched the film in the actress's presence. Their reaction in the clip is testimony to how wonderfully the film is made. In the clip, she also mentioned that she is missing her Crew, Kareena and Tanu.

Sharing the video, she penned, "Our first audience reaction! The Fans and Creators screening that we promised! Happy Faces + Happy Hearts = Happy Crew! Missed my crew here so so much!@tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @rajoosworld. Kripya kursi ki peti baandh lijiye! Hum kuch hi ghanto mein theatres mein land karne ke liye tayyar hain!”



More about Crew

While Rajesh Krishnan is helming the feature film, it’s backed by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit. Apart from Bebo, Tabu, and Kriti acting as air hostesses, it also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, and Saswata Chatterjee. On the auspicious occasion of Good Friday, the movie will be dropped tomorrow. Currently, four songs have been released earlier, of which Naina and Choli Ke Peeche are trending and leading the chart.

