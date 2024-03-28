WATCH: Crew star Kriti Sanon grooves to Naina with air hostesses during promotions; ‘When Reel meets Real’

Fresh off her highly acclaimed performance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon is now gearing up for her next release, Crew. Co-starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, this heist comedy promises an entertaining ride with the lead actresses portraying cabin crew members. During the recent promotional events, Kriti danced to the film’s popular song Naina alongside real-life air hostesses.

Kriti Sanon and air hostesses dance to Naina during Crew promotions

Today, on March 28, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share an adorable video featuring herself dancing alongside a group of cabin crew members. The heartwarming clip was captured during a recent promotional event for the upcoming movie Crew.

Kriti looked stunning in a brown-colored dress, perfectly complementing the air hostesses who were adorned in their vibrant red uniforms. Together, they joyfully grooved to the beats of the song Naina, with Kriti leading the dance with infectious enthusiasm.

In her caption, Kriti expressed her excitement, writing, “When Reel meets Real! #Crew. Releasing tomorrow in theatres!! Uffffff!!! Can’t wait!!”

Watch Kriti's dance video here!

More about Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu starrer Crew and song Naina

Starring three leading ladies of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, alongside the dynamic duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, the film Crew promises a delightful blend of fun and drama.

Naina, the peppy dance number from the soundtrack, featuring the lead trio in their glamorous avatars and stylish outfits, has dazzled the audiences. Composed by Raj Ranjodh, with vocals by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, and lyrics penned by Raj Ranjodh and Badshah, this track is sure to get everyone on their feet once viewed on the big screen.

Crew is poised to be a commercial family entertainer brimming with humor and witty one-liners. Presented by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, and directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Mark your calendars for its release on March 29, 2024, just in time for the Good Friday weekend.

