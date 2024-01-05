WATCH: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Jehangir cries after being denied front seat with brother Taimur in car

Back from their New Year getaway, the stylish family of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and their two adorable sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, created a buzz at the Mumbai airport. As they strolled towards their car, little Jeh, the heart-stealer, was caught on camera, charmingly waving at fans.

However, the plot thickened when they reached the car, and Jeh, eager for the front seat, staged a mini protest, complete with adorable expressions of disappointment. The drama unfolded in a viral video, making fans chuckle at Jeh's quest for the coveted spot in the family car.

Jeh tears up as he couldn't secure the front seat next to Taimur

In a recent airport sighting, Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly known as Jeh, spread joy as he sweetly waved at onlookers while walking hand in hand with his mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The adorable scene took a turn when, upon reaching the family car, Jeh made a dash to secure the front seat next to his brother, Taimur Ali Khan.

To his dismay, dad Saif Ali Khan gently informed him that he couldn't sit in the front. This led to a heartbreaking moment as Jeh, upset, burst into tears while making his way to the back seat accompanied by his nanny and Kareena. The captured moment garnered attention from netizens, resonating with many who found it both relatable and endearing. Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan embarked on the journey of marital bliss in 2012, sealing their love story with a beautiful wedding ceremony. The adorable Taimur, born on December 20, 2016, brought immense joy to their lives, and their family expanded further with the arrival of Jeh on February 21, 2021.

Providing a glimpse into their glamorous lives, the Jaane Jaan actor recently shared enchanting moments from their snowy vacation in the Swiss Alps on Instagram. The captivating pictures stirred up a flurry of excitement and love from their dedicated fan base.