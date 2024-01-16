WATCH: Kartik Aaryan drops happy video to wish mom on her birthday; Kriti Sanon finds it 'too cute'

Kartik Aaryan might be busy with work, but he makes sure to take time out of his busy schedule to be with his family. He can sometimes be seen posting cute videos with his pet dog Katori Aaryan or showcasing his sibling bond with his sister Kritika Tiwari. As his mother celebrates her birthday today, the actor made sure to make her feel special by posting a happy video and penning an empowering note for her.

Kartik Aaryan wishes his mother with a cute video on her birthday

A couple of hours ago, actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and dropped a video of his mother dancing to his song Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Along with her was Kartik and a couple of other women at what seems like a public event. Sharing the happy video, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to my favourite person in the world. I wish you keep dancing like this and be this happy person always. Love you Mummy.”

Check out his post below:

As soon as he dropped that adorable video, several Bollywood stars including Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana showered love on it. The Mimi actress commented, “Too cute!!” while Ayushmann, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ekta Kapoor dropped red heart emojis.

Advertisement

Take a look:

A couple of months ago, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor shared a special note for his mother who braved cancer. Sharing a selfie with his mom, the actor captioned it, “Some time ago during this month the Big C - ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier -My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and Won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family!”

Take a look:

After working in films like Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha in 2023, the actor is filming for his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, it also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis in supporting roles.

ALSO READ: What is Kartik Aaryan's net worth? Exploring actor's wealth and fortune