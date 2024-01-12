What is Kartik Aaryan's net worth? Exploring actor's wealth and fortune

Kartik Aaryan is one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry. The charismatic actor made his acting debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's buddy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama while pursuing a degree in engineering. He went on to star in the romances Akaash Vani and Kaanchi, but these did not propel his career forward. Kartik proved his acting prowess in several successful films, including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, and recently Satyaprem Ki Katha. He is also known for his monologues in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.

Kartik Aaryan's prudent investments and choices reflect not only his expertise in the entertainment industry but also his business acumen in real estate. Let's have a closer look at Kartik Aaryan's net worth collected from various sources online.

Kartik Aaryan's properties worth more than 50 crores

Kartik Aryan is one of India's biggest young superstars. Acting in several films, this actor rose to the top quickly thanks to his blockbuster films. According to sources, the actor owns real estate properties worth a staggering Rs. 50 crore+ and currently has a net worth of Rs. 250 crore – a huge achievement for an industry outsider who has made it this far in his niche.

Name: Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan Salary: 40-50 crores per film

22 Nov 1990 Place of birth: Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India Gender: Male

Male Height: 6' 0"

6' 0" Profession: Actor

Actor Nationality: Indian

Kartik Aaryan's acting fees

With an acting remuneration that reflects his growing stature in the industry, Kartik Aaryan has rightly earned his position as Bollywood's most bankable star. Reportedly, the actor is currently receiving a whopping astonishing Rs 40 to 50 crores per film. Aryan's remuneration is an entertainer and instills confidence in filmmakers as his consistent hit deliveries at the box office. During Covid 2021, Kartik charged Rs. 20 crores for a ten-day shoot for a complete movie titled Dhamaka, as per sources. Reports claimed that trade gurus were surprised to hear the news as such huge remuneration for such a short period is rare for young actors.

This striking huge deal proved the actor's stardom and showed the demand among producers. He further justified his position by reviving the post-pandemic Hindi film industry with the historic Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success in 2022. The film stars Kiara Advani as well. Of late, he is one of the highest-paid actors among his contemporary and new-age stars. Keeping track of his recent upcoming films, the projects sold at huge prices only after the announcement to reveal him as the lead actor was dropped.

Kartik Aaryan's luxury car collection

Apart from acting, we all know the passion and love Kartik has for his cars and bikes. The actor's garage is a testament to his affinity for luxury automobiles, housing an enviable collection of five high-end cars. Starting from the luxurious BMW 5 Series 520d (worth 85L) to the raw power of the Lamborghini Urus Capsule (worth 4.5cr), Karthik Aryan's car collection never fails to reflect his passion for style and performance according to sources.

Reportedly, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor even paid an extra Rs 50 lakh to get one of his favorite cars – the Lamborghini Urus. The car was delivered within a month from Italy to India. This act of love and passion for his automobile became the talk of the nation.

Have a look at Kartik Aaryan's luxury cars:

BMW 5 Series 520d: A symbol of luxury and precision engineering

McLaren GT (worth 5cr): A sleek and powerful addition to his collection

Mini Cooper S ( Worth 55 L): Known for its iconic design and agile handling

Lamborghini Urus Capsule: An SUV that seamlessly blends power and elegance

Porsche 718 Boxster (worth 1.5 cr): A sporty convertible that epitomizes driving pleasure

Kartik Aaryan's bike collections:

Karthik Aryan's bike collections showcase a variety of two-wheelers that cater to different riding preferences.

Royal Enfield Classic: A timeless choice with a vintage appeal

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Embracing the rugged charm of the Hunter series

Ducati Scrambler 1100: A symbol of Ducati's rich heritage and contemporary design

Kartik Aaryan's value in brand world

Karthik Aryan has a wide appeal among millennial and Gen-Z audiences, which is a huge bonus for the brands he endorses. Right now, according to several sources, he has more than two dozen brands (national and international). Last year, within a month, post the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, the actor signed five to six brands.

In 2023, Kartik signed up ten to eleven A-list brands as the brand ambassador. The illustrious brands include Pepsico's Doritos to Manforce, from Drools to SuperDry, Max Protein to Dabur Red, and Knorr Soup. Apart from these, from Sony Football to Hotstar, and finally he made a mark to be the only Indian actor to have a McDonald’s meal named under his name and the viral Mc Dowell commercial which had all the praises flowing in for him.

Currently, Kartik's brand endorsement value is reportedly 25 to 30 Crore per year and in 2024, experts suggest that his demand in the brand world is going to roar high of all times.

Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster films

Kartik Aaryan's journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of extraordinary. His hit films include Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the recent Satyaprem Ki Katha. He also showed his acting prowess in the OTT space with acclaimed films like Dhamaka and Freddy.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Talking about his upcoming projects, Kartik Aaryan has Chandu Champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3, and Dharma Productions’ untitled war drama in his kitty.

As Kartik Aaryan continues to ride waves of success both on and off screen, his extravagant lifestyle and extraordinary professional achievements serve as a testament to his status as a Bollywood powerhouse.

