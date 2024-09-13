WATCH: Katrina Kaif rocks ‘kala chashma’ look and sports all-black attire as she gets clicked at Mumbai airport

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She is not just known for her talent but also for her fashion sense. Katrina serves style goals whenever she makes an appearance, be it at an event or even during casual outings. She was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport rocking an all-black look and her ‘kala chashma.’

Today, September 13, 2024, Katrina Kaif was captured by the paparazzi as she returned to Mumbai. The actress was seen wearing a black t-shirt, comfortable black pants, and an oversized denim jacket. She completed the outfit with black shoes and sunglasses. Katrina’s no-makeup look and open hair enhanced her natural beauty.

Katrina smiled and waved at the paps before sitting inside her car and leaving the airport.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif’s husband, Vicky Kaushal, was spotted visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja yesterday. Embracing the festive spirit, he went barefoot to seek auspicious blessings from Lord Ganesha. Vicky also met Esha Deol, who was there around the same time. Esha asked him to give her love to Katrina.

Back in July 2024, Katrina celebrated her 41st birthday. Apart from heartfelt wishes from fans, various Bollywood celebrities like Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, and more showered her with love.

She also received a romantic wish from her husband. Vicky took to Instagram and shared candid pictures from their journey together. In the caption, he expressed his love for her, saying, “Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen on the big screen in Merry Christmas. The mystery thriller marked her first collaboration with director Sriram Raghavan as well as actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film was released in theaters on January 12, 2024. Katrina received a lot of appreciation for her performance as Maria. Her character meets Vijay’s Albert on Christmas Eve, and their night takes a dark turn.

Katrina’s upcoming projects are yet to be announced, and her fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing her return to the screens.

