Teachers’ Day 2024: Did you know Kiara Advani's first job was at her mom's school? Actress once revealed she 'changed diapers’

Kiara Advani is currently one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. But did you know that she was a teacher before entering the film industry? Today, September 5, 2024, on the special occasion of Teachers’ Day, let’s throwback to the moment when Kiara revealed that her first job was at her mother’s school. She even stated that she used to change diapers.

In an old interview with Radio City India, Kiara Advani shared that she worked as a teacher with her mother at her school for little children before her debut in Bollywood. Talking about what her work included, Kiara said, “So not only did I do nursery rhymes and teach little children, but I also changed diapers. I did it all.”

Kiara playfully explained how that experience helped her in a few of her films. She stated, “That’s why, in Good Newwz and Kabir Singh, I had no problems being pregnant since I had a good experience in my first job, in my mom’s school.”

Kiara Advani often shares glimpses of her bonding time with her family on social media. Recently, in August, she posted unseen pictures on the occasion of her parents’ wedding anniversary, which also featured Sidharth Malhotra. They were seen hanging out together on vacations and even playing cards on the train. The caption on the picture read, “Best card partners.”

In the caption of her post, Kiara wished, “Happy Anniversary to my favorite couple.” Have a look!

On the work front, Kiara Advani has an exciting lineup of films ahead. She is gearing up for the release of the Telugu political action thriller Game Changer. Directed by S. Shankar, she will be seen opposite Ram Charan in the film.

Apart from this, Kiara is set to enter the famous YRF Spy Universe created by Aditya Chopra. She is sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in War 2. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Kiara is also a part of another iconic franchise. She is headlining the action thriller Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh. Don 3 will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

