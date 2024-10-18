Khushi Kapoor and rumored beau Vedang Raina enjoy day out in city; Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya joins: WATCH

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, who made their Bollywood debut with The Archies, have been rumored to be dating for a long time. They have been spotted in each other’s company during many events. The duo recently stepped out together and enjoyed a day in the city. They were also accompanied by Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Today, October 18, 2024, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Shikhar Pahariya were spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. In a video, Khushi and Sikhar were seen coming out of a building towards their car. The actress sported a casual look, wearing a black top and blue jeans.

They were followed by Vedang, who looked dapper in a blue shirt and jeans. He waved to the paps with a huge smile and also gave them a thumbs up before sitting inside his car.

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Shikhar Pahariya often spend time together. Earlier this year, the group enjoyed the pre-wedding and wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wholeheartedly. In July, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of Khushi’s mobile wallpaper. It was a monochrome version of a picture taken during Anant and Radhika’s sangeet ceremony on July 5.

In the wholesome photograph, Khushi happily posed with Vedang, who was standing on her right. Shikhar was on her left with his arm around Janhvi.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor is set to star in a romantic film with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. The film was officially announced last month. The announcement post on Instagram said, “Phantom Studios & AGS Entertainment announce the theatrical release of our film about love, likes & everything in between.”

It also mentioned the names of the lead stars along with the director Advait Chandan. The film will be a Zee Studios worldwide release. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on February 7, 2025. Apart from this, Khushi is also a part of the rom-com reportedly titled Naadaniyaan. She will be seen opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan in this Shauna Gautam directorial.

The announcement about Vedang’s future projects is yet to be made.

