WATCH: Kriti Sanon reacts after fan demands for duo with Crew co-star Diljit Dosanjh, agrees ‘Bebo rocks’

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are grateful for the flood of loyal fans who always have their back. After watching their on-screen chemistry and the coordination with which they act in a film, their fans want them to lead a project. Read on to know how she reacted to an admirer’s wish to see them together.

Kriti Sanon reacts after fan requests her to collab with Diljit Dosanjh

In the past decade, Kriti Sanon has grown to become one of the best actresses in the Indian film industry. Her commendable acting skills also won her a Nation Award. Just like her, Diljit Dosanjh is a singer, performer, and actor who has his way of wooing over the hearts of his millions of fans. The two stars collaborated for the first time, back in 2019, with the comedy film Arjun Patiala. Very recently, they shared screen space again with the heist comedy film Crew.

During one of the promotional events, Sanon interacted with her fans and listened to their special requests. Among them was a woman who said that she would want to see her with Dosanjh in a movie. The clip of their cute interaction has now gone viral. In the video, the female fan can be heard saying to the actress, “You and Diljit duo, that’s it, perfect!” Sanon very sweetly responded to her with a thankful.

Advertisement

She then asked the woman if she loves Diljit and just like many of us, she even blushed and said, “Yes.” While they engaged in this fun banter, the Mimi actress tried to get the Punjabi singer on call. But sadly, "The Crew is busy," Sanon informed. When someone exclaimed in the video, “Bebo rocks,” the Bareilly Ki Barfi star was quick to say, “Bebo rocks, I agree.”

Take a look at the clip:

After rejoicing in the success of Crew, Kriti kickstarted the shoot for her next film Do Patti which she is also co-producing. As for Diljit, his hands are full with a Punjabi film called Jatt & Juliet 3 and the biopic Amar Singh Chamkila which also stars Parineeti Chopra as his character's wife.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon REACTS to possibility of Crew sequel: ‘We would genuinely love to be back’