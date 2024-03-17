WATCH: Madhuri Dixit drops adorable throwback glimpses to wish son Arin on 21st birthday; pens sweet note

Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999. The couple has two sons, Arin Nene and Ryan Nene. Today, March 17 marks the elder son Arin's 21st birthday. On this special occasion, Madhuri shared a video collaging throwback pictures of her son, her husband, and herself.

Madhuri Dixit's sweetest birthday wish for elder son Arin

On March 17, Madhuri Dixit made a collaborative post with her husband Dr Shriram Nene to wish their elder son Arin Nene on his 21st birthday. She treated her fans to an adorable collage consisting of several throwback pictures featuring the birthday boy, her husband Shriram Nene, and herself.

Alongside the post, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Happy 21st Birthday, @arin.nene! So proud of who you are and look forward to seeing you soar in this journey of life."

Have a look:

Fans also reacted to the birthday post. One wrote, "I remember the news when Arin was born. Where have the years gone. The values and respect say alot about you and MD. Happy birthday." Another commented, "Lovely, smart and handsome boys you have." Others were also seen wishing Arin a happy birthday.

Recently, Madhuri Dixit was seen attending the Holi party with her husband. The party was hosted by Isha Ambani in Mumbai. The couple also attended a party hosted by Farah Khan for Shape Of You singer Ed Sheeran who recently visited the country for his performance in Mumbai. Several photos and videos from the party went viral on the Internet. One of the pictures showed a group photo of the guests posing with Ed Sheeran.

Earlier in February, Madhuri also attended the 55th birthday party of actress Bhagyashree. At the party, she brought her style game to the fore, mesmerizing everyone with her impeccable fashion sense. Her hair, gently curled at the ends, added a touch of sophistication, while dewy makeup enhanced her natural beauty. Accessorized with dainty diamond earrings, she added a touch of elegance to her outfit.

Meanwhile, recently, Madhuri Dixit also received the Special Recognition for Contribution to the Bharatiya Cinema at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised Dixit for her outstanding talent, acknowledging her significant contribution to Indian cinema.

