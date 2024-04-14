WATCH: Maha CM Eknath Shinde speaks on firing outside Salman Khan’s home; says ‘stringent action’ will be taken

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

A shocking incident took place this morning as gunshots were fired outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai. Police investigation started soon after and now Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has issued a statement assuring everyone that those responsible will be apprehended soon, and strict action will be taken. He also opened up about his conversation with Salman.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde issues statement on firing incident outside Salman Khan’s house

In a conversation with ANI, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stated, "The firing that happened outside Salman Khan’s home, this is an unfortunate incident. Police are investigating it. The accused will be caught very soon and stringent action will be taken against them.”

Talking about the security of Salman and his family, the CM added, “Those who take the law into their own hands won't be spared. Mumbai Police Commissioner has been informed to assess the security of Salman Khan and his entire family & increase the security.”

CM Eknath Shinde also disclosed about his conversation with Salman Khan which happened after the incident. He said, “I have spoken with Salman Khan too. I have told him that the Government is with him and he need not worry. Nothing will happen that will cause him any harm. That’s why I have informed the police also that those who did this, immediate action will be taken against them.”

About the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence

As per the above-mentioned portal, the firing took place around 5 am today, on April 14, 2024. Two unidentified people had opened fire 3 rounds. Mumbai Police reached the location following the incident along with the forensic team who collected the evidence. A case has reportedly been registered against an unknown person by the Bandra police. The police have actively started searching for the accused.

It has also been revealed that Salman Khan was present in his house when the gunshots were fired. His security has been increased and statements of more than 5 people have been recorded.

