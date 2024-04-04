WATCH: Malaika Arora's unique gym tee grabs attention for all the right reasons; fans react

Malaika Arora, a popular figure in the industry, is often hailed as a fitness icon. Frequently gracing her social media platform, she offers glimpses into her fitness regimen, and is regularly caught by the paparazzi outside the gym. Malaika recently seized the spotlight with her unique gym attire, as she donned a quirky t-shirt adorned with an animation featuring a woman with her loyal pet dog. Fans also couldn’t stop appreciating Malaika’s distinctive outfit.

Malaika Arora grabs everyone’s attention with her gym wear

Today, April 4, Malaika Arora, was spotted by the paparazzi outside the gym wearing a casual yet stylish outfit. Malaika radiated elegance in a white t-shirt paired with black slacks. Her customized tee showcased a caricature of a woman in gym wear holding the leash of a white dog. Complementing her look with no makeup and leaving her hair cascading down gracefully, Malaika was an epitome of natural beauty.

Fans react to Malaika Arora’s unique look outside the gym

Fans were quick to flood the comments section of Malaika Arora’s paparazzi video on Instagram, expressing their appreciation for her glow and charm. One person exclaimed, “@malaikaaroraofficial looking so beautiful actually! Mtlb sooo muchh young n charm m surprised,” while another individual praised, “It’s reflecting her… but Malaika looks too hot and stunning.” Many users also flaunted their love using heart and fire emojis.

Malaika Arora’s Easter celebrations with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora celebrated the Easter holiday last week at her mother, Joyce Arora’s residence. Actor Arjun Kapoor, Malaika’s boyfriend was captured by the media as he arrived at the house to join in the joyous festivities. For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun officially confirmed their romantic relationship in 2019, and have often given a peek into their quality time together to their admirers.

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora had also reached her mother’s house for the Easter brunch.

On the work front, Malaika Arora, who often graces reality shows with her charming presence, recently served as the judge on the dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11. She was joined by actor Arshad Warsi and filmmaker Farah Khan for the stint.

