WATCH: Arjun Kapoor arrives at Malaika Arora’s mom’s house for Easter celebration; Amrita Arora joins

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have become one of the most popular celebrity couples since officially confirming their relationship in 2019. The pair has been spotted together at numerous public outings and often treats their fans to glimpses of their affectionate moments on social media. Today, on the occasion of Easter celebration, Arjun was spotted arriving at Malaika's mother, Joyce Arora's residence. Joining in for the festivities was Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora, adding to the joyous ambiance.

Arjun Kapoor spotted at Malaika Arora’s mother’s house for Easter Sunday

Today, on March 31, actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted arriving at the home of Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce Arora. Stepping out of his car, Arjun was casually dressed in a black t-shirt paired with denim pants and complemented his look with gray shoes. Sporting sleek sunglasses and accessories, Arjun greeted the paparazzi with a friendly wave, although he didn't pause to pose for pictures, evidently eager to join in the Easter celebrations with his loved ones.

Watch the video here:

Amrita Arora arrives at her mother’s house to join in Easter celebrations

Malaika Arora's sister, Amrita Arora, was also seen arriving at their mother's house for the Easter celebrations. Amrita looked vibrant in a colorful printed dress, exuding festive cheer with her chic ensemble. She struck a pose in style and exchanged heartfelt greetings with the paps.

Have a look!

About Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s work front

Arjun Kapoor is set to step into the cop universe crafted by Rohit Shetty, portraying the antagonist in the upcoming film Singham Again. The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring exciting names such as Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and more.

Earlier, Arjun shared his ominous and intense first look from the film on Instagram, where he expressed his excitement, stating, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem.”

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently served as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11, alongside Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan.

