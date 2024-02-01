WATCH: Parineeti Chopra sings her nana’s favorite song at her first live concert; fans call it ‘therapy’

Parineeti Chopra’s filmography includes an impressive lineup of movies. In her career spanning more than a decade, she has also won many accolades, including a National Award for Ishaqzaade. Now, the actress has officially given wings to her singing career by performing at her first-ever live concert in Mumbai. Minutes ago, Chopra dropped a video of her singing her nana’s favorite song on the stage.

Parineeti Chopra sings her nana’s favorite song at her first live concert in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has lent her voice to a couple of movie songs like Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from Meri Pyaari Bindu, Teri Mitti from Kesari, and others. She has also sung a couple of singles and reprised many old tracks. Well, the celebrity recently took the leap of faith and decided to give her singing career the opportunity it deserves. A couple of days ago, she performed live in front of scores of people in Mumbai at her first live concert.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress made the event even more special by singing a soulful rendition of her grandfather’s favorite song, Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. Taking to Instagram, Pari shared a short video of herself performing the classic track. She penned, “My nana’s favourite song.”

Check out her video:

In the clip, the actress looked like an experienced performer and a rockstar. Donning an all-black attire with matching boots and hair tied in a wavy ponytail, she sang the beautiful songs. Her fans were impressed by her talent and showered love and praise on the video.

A user commented, "I mean who needs therapy anymore," while another wrote, "Inspiring to see your dedication and efforts... No doubt that you'll continue to evolve as a versatile artist, whether singing or acting!". A third one penned, "Very well performed pari." Another one opined, "Wannnaa sayyy that loveddd ittt, Sooooooooooooooo muchhhhhhhhh."

Take a look:

Her husband, Raghav Chadha, was proud and over the moon when she got done with the impressive feat. Hence, he took to Instagram and penned a lengthy appreciation post for his lovely wife.

Calling her his, ‘personal melody queen’, the politician wrote, “My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul—you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I’m totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you’ve been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I’m always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on. PS: Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home every day. Haha.”

Take a look:

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Saina actress said that her only and biggest influence in music has been her father. "In fact, my mother too but in a very different way. She used to tell me stories about when she changed my nappies, she would sing songs to me, right from ABCD, to the 'Hills Are Alive'. She would sing Mariah Carey songs to me as well," the actress divulged.

She added, "I remember by the time I was three, my father used to do stage shows, and I would stand next to him and sing along. So, I feel like my entire childhood was about music." Apparently, she also has a BA Honours in music.

