EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Parineeti Chopra on starting her music career, reveals how hubby Raghav Chadha reacted

Parineeti Chopra has kickstarted her music career with her first ever live singing performance in Mumbai earlier this week. While she is known for her acting talent, Pari is excited to simultaneously juggle it with her passion for singing. She feels a special connection with the latter, as the artist admits that her entire childhood was about music. “My only and biggest influence in music has been my father. In fact, my mother too but in a very different way. She used to tell me stories about when she changed my nappies, she would sing songs to me, right from ABCD, to the ‘Hills Are Alive’. She would sing Mariah Carey songs to me as well. I remember by the time I was three, my father used to do stage shows, and I would stand next to him and sing along. So I feel like my entire childhood was about music,” says Parineeti Chopra, who has a BA Honours in music.

“I got a degree in music just because of my parents. I know that everybody says this line, but for me, it's actually true that music is my life. It has been my entire life. So imagine I come into an industry where music is an actual career, and for 12 years I didn't do it, I did something else. I did films, brands, this and that, but I never got into music full time. All my directors would often say ‘Why don’t you sing professionally’, and in my heart I was like, ‘Bas mere ko ek chance de do’,” the actress laughs, further adding, “Finally that day is here. I'm so happy.”

Parineeti Chopra admits that she often wonders why she didn't initiate her music career earlier. “But I also feel that maybe everything has its own time. Last year I changed agencies, and got married to a person who motivates me so much. He has taught me how to be fearless. He's working in a space where you can't have any fears. So I think all these things finally pushed me to the edge and made me do this.”

She elaborates, “You know I had new management who really was excited to get me on stage. They have worked very hard and got me to this place. I signed up with TM Management who are like the top players in the business. They handle Arijit Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakkar, the best names in the industry. So I think in the last six months, all the right players have come into my life and converted this, and of course motivation from Raghav (Chadha). He said, ‘What is wrong with you? Just giving me concerts at home is not going to help.’ So I was like, ‘Okay, okay, I'm going for it’.”

So how did Raghav react when she first broke the news to him? “He was like, ‘Oh my God. This is something you should have done like 10 years ago’. He was just so encouraging of it. With your partner you have so many discussions about your insecurities, but personally I am not that person. I am not insecure at all. So I will never go up to him and say, ‘Listen, I'm really stressed, and I don't know what to do.’ I am a very positive person. So the moment I told him about this he was like ‘just go for it’,” recalls Parineeti Chopra.

Raghav was also constantly checking up on Parineeti on the day of her concert. “He was not in the city, but he was a part of it. Every minute he was with me until I went to sleep. So that gives you the kind of strength that you can only dream off. It was amazing and so respectable,” says the actress.

Parineeti Chopra states that right now she just wants to sing. “I want to be on every stage in the world. No female actor has ever done what I am about to do now. Yes, there are two male actors, Farhan (Akhtar) and Ayushmann (Khurrana) who do live shows, but there is absolutely no actress who has ever done this - that is, while your acting career is on, you are getting onto stage. We see this in Hollywood a lot, actresses who sing and act. Here we do playbacks, but we don't really get on the stage and become a musician. So I'm excited to do that. It's one life and we should do everything.”

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress has already begun working on her singles and music albums. “A live musician is nothing without having his or her recorded music. So I will absolutely want to release singles and albums, and yes I will be writing them also as there are so many things I want to say. I really want to do this with all honesty, and if the audience accepts me that would be amazing,” Parineeti Chopra signs off.

