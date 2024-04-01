WATCH: Priyanka Chopra enjoys spatter of rain in LA after gala time in India with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

It has been a pretty happening month for Priyanka Chopra since she was in India with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. They enjoyed loads of family time, playing Holi in Delhi and then enjoying a get-together at cousin Mannara Chopra’s birthday. The Chopra-Jonas family also sought the blessings of the Lord at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. After having Indian food and dressing like a desi, the celebs returned home and were welcomed by rain.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys the sound of rain from her LA home

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra paid a visit to India with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie and spent some quality time with her family. Yesterday, they bid adieu to Mumbai. Upon their return to Los Angeles, PeeCee was welcomed by the rain God. A while ago, she took to her Instagram stories and dropped a visual of the rain spattering over her balcony.

The chirping of birds and the spatter of rain were like music to her ears. Hence, she posted the video and penned, “One of my favorite sounds” with multiple emojis. Don’t miss the breathtaking view of the lush green mountain in the background of the cloudy sky.

Take a look:

Madhu Chopra says Priyanka Chopra is a family person

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra shared that her kids Priyanka and son Siddharth Chopra grew up with their aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family is the most important to her and the same goes for her kids.

She added, “In every interview Priyanka gives, she talks about family. Though I was always a working mother, I always made sure the kids were never left to themselves. My children love the joint family system. We throw family get-togethers at the drop of a hat. There are nine kids on my husband’s side and nine kids on my side. When the cousins get together, they have a blast. They are so close that you will never be able to tell the cousin from the real sibling. The bond is so strong. Even after me, they will be there for each other.”

The actress recently took the role of an executive producer for To Kill a Tiger and is filming for her next Hollywood movie Heads of State.

