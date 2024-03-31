PICS: Priyanka Chopra holds Malti Marie close; Nick Jonas carries daughter’s soft toy as they leave Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, accompanied by their adorable daughter Malti Marie, had been enjoying a delightful stay in India, relishing precious moments with their loved ones. However, it appears that their visit has drawn to a close, as they were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, preparing to depart. Priyanka was observed tenderly holding her little one, while Nick walked attentively, carrying Malti’s soft toy.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted at Mumbai airport with Malti Marie

In the early hours of today, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted departing from the Mumbai airport alongside their adorable daughter, Malti Marie. Priyanka exuded effortless style in a white co-ord set, paired with cream-colored shoes and chic sunglasses. Meanwhile, Nick opted for a casual ensemble, donning a black t-shirt, green joggers, and white shoes.

Wearing orange shades, Nick carefully assisted Priyanka as she stepped out of the car, cradling Malti in her arms. Notably, Nick also held onto their daughter's green soft toy.

More about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ stay in India with Malti Marie

Some time ago, Priyanka Chopra arrived in India accompanied by her little munchkin, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress made a stunning appearance at Isha Ambani's Roman Holi bash, exuding grace and style in a blush pink saree gown. Later, Nick Jonas joined them on the trip, adding to the family's joyous moments. Together, they embarked on a visit to the Ram Mandir, located at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which was inaugurated earlier this year.

The family also indulged in the festive spirit, celebrating Holi with their loved ones on March 25th in Noida. Priyanka shared delightful glimpses of their vibrant celebrations on Instagram, featuring herself and Nick adorned with colorful gulaal, vibing to the music and beats of the dhol.

After returning to Mumbai post the Holi festivities, Priyanka and Nick graced the birthday bash of the actress' cousin, Mannara Chopra, where they enjoyed their time. Yesterday, the couple was spotted in the city, elegantly dressed in traditional attire, accompanied by their family members.

