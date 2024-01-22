WATCH: Rajpal Yadav dances in excitement amid Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya today

It is a historic day for all the Ram Bhakts today as after a long wait Lord Ram has returned to Ayodhya. Everyone has been expressing their excitement for this special day and social media is filled with wishes and happiness filled posts. Since yesterday, we have been witnessing several Bollywood celebrities heading to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. But those who were not able to be there physically have made sure to sure that the celebration continues wherever they are. One such actor is Rajpal Yadav who can be seen dancing with the saffron flag.

Rajpal Yadav sets the celebration mood right, with his dance

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajpal Yadav shared a video of him dancing his heart out. The actor can be seen wearing a check shirt over his denim. He layered it with a purple and orange jacket and wrapped a saffron-colored cloth with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on it. The actor is also holding a flag in his hand and can be seen jumping and singing Ran chants and rejoicing inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Sharing this video, he wrote, ‘जय श्री राम !!!’ with folded hands emoji.

Bollywood celebs pose for a perfect selfie during Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Today, on Monday, January 22, during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Mandir on the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, numerous photos of Bollywood celebrities have emerged. One of the photos that has been taken over the internet shows the Bollywood Showman, Subhash Ghai, taking a selfie while Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt flash bright smiles at the camera. Also captured in the frame are Indian Police Force director Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif, as well as Akash Ambani and Sholka Ambani.

The entire city of Ayodhya has been adorned with diyas and flowers in celebration of this special occasion. Festivities have been underway for the past week, featuring laser shows and musical performances, creating a vibrant and joyous atmosphere in honor of the historic event.

