Top 10 Phir Hera Pheri dialogues that are priceless

Phir Hera Pheri, released in 2006, is always at the top of the list when it comes to cult classic Bollywood movies, thanks to its iconic dialogues. Directed by Neeraj Vora, this film was the sequel to the popular Hera Pheri, which came out in 2000. Even though more than 18 years have passed since Phir Hera Pheri hit the screens, it still holds a special place in the hearts of audiences because of the unforgettable characters like Baburao, Raju, and Shyam, portrayed by Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty. Thus, if you’re also an ardent admirer of the comic caper, then let’s get started as we look at some of the best Phir Hera Pheri dialogues.

From Hera Pheri dialogues to timeless comedy, the performances, and not to forget the iconic Akshay Kumar famous pose, a lot has contributed to making the film attain the status of a cult classic. Fans show their love for the movie by creating hilarious memes out of the dialogues, which is a clear indication of their adoration on social media.

10 best Phir Hera Pheri dialogues that live in our minds rent-free

1. “Utha le re Baba…Utha le… Mere ko nahi re…In dono gareebon ko utha le…”

This Baburao dialogue amongst other popular Phir Hera Pheri dialogues rightly captures the essence of how much Baburao Ganpat Rao Apte must be frustrated with all that was happening around him because of Raju and Shyam that leaves him saying, “Utha le re Baba…Utha le… Mere ko nahi re…In dono ko utha le…(Oh God! Please take to heaven..take…not me, these two)”

2. “Paisa hi Paisa Hoga!”

It won’t be wrong to say that Akshay Kumar in Phir Hera Pheri delivered one of the best performances of his career. In this scene, Shyam being the master-mind makes a plan to mint a lot of money as he convinces Raju and Baburao by saying, “Paisa hi paisa hoga (There will be a lot of money)”

3. “Maar…maar saale ko…Khopdi tod saale ka…khopdi tod”

It goes without saying that Raju and Baburao had the best on-screen camaraderie in Phir Hera Pheir. In an awkward situation, Anjali (Rimi Sen) enters to get the rent and unintentionally causes an argument between Baburao, Shyam, and Raju. It is when Shyam tries to hit him that Baburao encourages him from behind by saying, “Maar…maar saale ko…Khopdi tod saale ka…khopdi tod (Hit…hit him on hi head)”. Hands down, it is one of the most popular Babu rao dialogue in Phir Hera Pheri.

4. “Han maaloom hai chal apne baap ko mat sikha”

Speaking of Phir Hera Pheri famous dialogues, who doesn’t remember Raju saying, “Han maaloom hai chal apne baap ko mat sikha (Yeah, I know don’t teach your father)” This dialogue alone is enough to bring a smile to everyone’s face.

5. “Mere ko to aisa dhak dhak ho rela hai… chor ke ghar mai chori”

If you've watched Phir Hera Pheri, you must remember how hyper Baburao used to get. Especially when he, Raju, and Shyam end up with a huge sum of money, leading to the best Baburao dialogue, “Mere ko to aisa dhak dhak ho rela hai… chor ke ghar mai chori (My heart is thumping, robbery in a robber’s house?)”

6. “Mast joke maara hai, hass re halkat”

How can one forget this iconic scene beginning with Paresh Rawal dialogue in Phir Hera Pheri which often reminds us of a friend who is a pro at cracking bad jokes as he says, “Mast joke maara hai, hass re halkat (What a funny joke, laugh poor fellow)” and what is even more hilarious is Akshay Kumar’s laughter. Remember?

7. “Paisa ho to kya kuch nahin ho sakta”

Rajpal Yadav is a must-have for any dose of comedy. Pappu, under Raju's influence, couldn't help but daydream and say,, “Paisa ho to kya kuch nahin ho sakta (With money, anything is possible)”

8. “Zor zor se bol ke logon ko schemein bata de”

This popular Phir Hera Pheri funny dialogue stands out among the rest. It captures the essence of Raju's character perfectly! Once again, we witness the iconic conversation between Raju and Pappu, where Raju pretends to be a wealthy man and advises Pappu on how to get rich overnight. Pappu's excitement reaches a peak, causing Raju to become annoyed and exclaim, “Zor zor se bol ke logon ko schemein bata de (Shout out loud and share the scheme with everybody)”

9. “Inke haath main sone ka lota diya phir bhi ye bhikh hi mangenge”

Finally, the dream of Baburao, Shyam, and Raju of becoming rich is fulfilled yet Baburao still can never let go of certain habits. Remember the scene where he pulls out water from the pool in a bucket and Raju can’t stop himself from saying, “Inke haath main sone ka lota diya phir bhi ye bhikh hi mangenge (they will still beg even if you give them a golden pot)”

10. “Save water, drink beer, that's our motto”

It won’t be surprising if you could not just read, but actually hear these dialogues. It is one of Akshay Kumar funny dialogues in Hera Pheri. Remember when Raju poses to be a wealthy man and boasts about his famous slogan, “Save water, drink beer, that's our motto.”

Though the list of iconic Phir Hera Pheri dialogues is quite long yet for now these are some of the dialogues which continue to rule our hearts and live in our minds rent-free. Which one is your favorite scene or dialogue from the movie, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

If by some chance you can't remember any of the scenes or dialogues, then it's definitely time for you to revisit this timeless classic.

