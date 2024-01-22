Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal look surreal in traditional attires as they jet off to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

India is buzzing with excitement today as the long-awaited inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is finally happening. The celebrations have been going on for the past couple of days, and it's a big day for the country. We had previously mentioned that many Bollywood celebrities were invited to this grand event, and now we can see them making their way to Ayodhya.

Among them, the adorable couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted leaving for Ayodhya today. As usual, they looked stunning in their traditional Indian outfits and their love for each other was evident to everyone.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal leave for Ayodhya

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif look surreal as they don their traditional best attires and leave for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. In the video, we can see the Sam Bahadur actor looking handsome in an ivory-white kurta pajama with a stole around his neck and brown-colored footwear. The actress, on the other hand, is shining in a golden saree paired with a matching blouse. She kept her look elegant with golden earrings and left her hair flowing freely. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi, holding hands as they always do. With beaming smiles on their faces, this deeply-in-love couple departed from Mumbai's private airport to Ayodhya.

Advertisement

Watch the video:

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

As per reports, today the idol of Ram Lalla will be placed in the temple premises in Ayodhya and the Pran Pratishtha will be held. This occasion will have big personalities from several fields in attendance along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The detailed inauguration festivities commenced with a series of religious rituals beginning on January 16. About 7000 guests, including 4000 ascetics and revered figures from various regions of the country, have been invited to participate in this sacred event.

The committee managing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, under the guidance of the Ram Mandir Trust, has implemented several measures to ensure the smooth execution of the opening ceremony. It has also been revealed that devotees entering the temple premises will get a chance to have a distant view of Lord Ram Lalla from a distance of 320 feet.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Pran Pratishtha Ceremony timings, Aarti Schedule, Darshan, and more to know