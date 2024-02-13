Top 10 Rajpal Yadav movies that will leave you entertained: Chup Chup Ke To Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Rajpal Yadav movies list consists of movies from Bollywood that are no short of being a gem. The actor is known for his comic timing which is in full display in these movies. Over the years, Yadav has appeared in several successful films where he has given memorable performances. This list consists of some of his most iconic movies including Phir Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Apart from the comedy movies, it also includes some of his best serious and dramatic roles in acclaimed films over the years.

List of 10 Best Rajpal Yadav movies of all time

1. Kathal (2023)

Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery is a comedy-drama film about the disappearance of an MLA's jackfruit. In it, Rajpal Yadav plays the role of a news reporter named Anuj Sanghvi. He is a staunch journalist who is relentlessly on his journey to uncover the truth about the fruit. Yadav remains funny throughout the film and his acting is complimented by great writing.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 serves as a sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In this film, Yadav reprises his role as the funny priest Chote Pandit. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles and is directed by Anees Bazmee. Upon release, it turned out to be a major commercial success.

3. Dhol (2007)

Dhol remains one of the funniest Bollywood films of all time. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Sharman Joshi, Kunal Khemu and Tusshar Kapoor along with Tanushree Dutta. The film was a success upon release and is still enjoyed by many. Yadav's performance, his scenes and dialogues in the film are a major highlight of Dhol.

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a part of several successful collaborations between Rajpal Yadav and Priyadarshan. This horror comedy was an official remake of the popular Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu and stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, and Shiney Ahuja among others. It turned out to be a major critical and commercial success and was followed by a spiritual sequel where Yadav reprised his role as Chote Pandit.

5. Chup Chup Ke (2006)

Chup Chup Ke stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the lead role with Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor and Om Puri along with Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles. The film met with a lukewarm response. However, the comic scenes involving Yadav have been immortalized thanks to the comedic genuine and smart writing. These scenes have also been frequently used for memes on the internet.

6. Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

Phir Hera Pheri was directed by Neeraj Vora and served as a sequel to the successful comedy film Hera Pheri. The film follows the adventures of characters played by Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. Yadav plays the role of a criminal who gets duped by Kumar's character after being promised to get his money doubled in 25 days. Throughout the film, Yadav's character is after Kumar to retrieve his money which leads to funny situations.

7. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005)

In David Dhawan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Rajpal Yadav plays the role of Army officer Pramod Kumar Thapar aka Thapa who lost his legs during a war. However, hilariously it is discovered later on that he can actually walk and he helps Salman Khan's during the film's climax to reach the airport. Upon release, the film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success.

8. Darna Mana Hai (2003)

Unlike other entries in this list that were comedy films, Darna Mana Hai is a full-on horror anthology film. It showcases that Yadav is equally good in serious and dramatic roles in films. He appears in a segment called Apples co-starring Shilpa Shetty where he plays a scary-looking Apple seller. The film was backed by Ram Gopal Varma and is one of the few examples of Yadav's acting prowess in any kind of genre.

9. Jungle (2000)

Jungle was the breakthrough film for Rajpal Yadav as before that he was seen making small appearances in films like Dil Kya Kare? and Shool. In it, he plays the role of Sippa who and the story is around a group of bandits. It stars Fardeen Khan, Sunil Shetty, Urmila Matondkar and Makrand Deshpande among others. Jungle was a critical and commercial success and proved to be a turning point in Yadav's career as he was flooded by offers later on.

10. Apurva (2023)

In 2023, Yadav did a film called Apurva in which he played the role of a negative character named Jugnu. Both his acting and the film were well received and Yadav once again proved that he can blend into any kind of role in any genre perfectly. He remains one of the finest character actors in Bollywood with a proven track record of flawless comic timing and strong acting chops.

