WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor debuts his new swanky car; gets clicked on a drive in the city

Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, is known for his passion for cars and his collection of luxurious vehicles. Ranbir, who entertained audiences with his performance in the crime thriller Animal and is currently gearing up to shoot for his next project, the epic Ramayana, was spotted in the city today. He was seen in his brand new swanky car as he took it for a drive around town.

Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Mumbai driving around in his new car

Today, April 3rd, Ranbir Kapoor was captured by the paparazzi as he stepped out in Mumbai in his new car. He was seen cruising around in a dark blue colored Bentley car, which looked extremely stylish and luxurious.

About the shoot of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana and additional details

Pinkvilla has been bringing exclusive updates about Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated cinematic venture, Ramayana. Under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir is set to portray the character of Lord Ram while Sai Pallavi and Yash are reported to be essaying the parts of Sita and Ravana, respectively. According to Pinkvilla’s latest report, the film went on floors in Mumbai on April 2.

A source close to the development had disclosed, “A set has been created at Film City and that’s where the journey of this divine film begins. It’s the set-up of a Gurukul, which has been combined with a green screen for enhancement in the post-production process.” Reportedly, the first schedule has begun with filming the childhood portions of Lord Ram, where Guru Vasishtha gives him and his siblings important lessons.

Pinkvilla also revealed that Ranbir is expected to join the team by mid-April. Also, plans are in place to announce the film officially on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, on April 17. The makers are eyeing a grand Diwali 2025 release.

Apart from Ramayana, Ranbir also has another exciting project in his future lineup. Ranbir is collaborating with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film Love & War, in which he will be sharing the screen with his wife Alia Bhatt and Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal.

