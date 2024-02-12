WATCH: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone serve major winter fashion goals as they walk hand-in-hand at airport

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, hailed as one of Bollywood's most adored couples, have been together for almost a decade now, marking five years of matrimonial bliss. Their enduring romance serves as a beacon of inspiration, as the couple consistently displays unwavering affection and support for each other. Amidst personal milestones, both actors are basking in professional success, with Deepika delivering back-to-back blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan, while Ranveer's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has also performed well at the box office.

Recently, the power couple was spotted hand in hand at Mumbai airport upon their return to the city, showcasing their inseparable bond and undeniable chemistry.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set impressive standards in winter fashion

On Monday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai, captivating onlookers as they strolled through the airport hand in hand. Both effortlessly showcased their individual style statements, setting the bar high for winter fashion. Ranveer, the epitome of suave, sported a sleek ensemble, donning a long black coat paired flawlessly with trousers, a crisp white tee, and accessorized with coordinated shoes, cap, and stylish shades.

Meanwhile, Deepika radiated elegance in a powder blue pullover layered over a pristine white shirt, complemented by denim trousers and trendy sneakers. With her hair swept up in a chic bun and adorned with black sunglasses, she exuded sophistication with just a hint of lip gloss, effortlessly capturing attention and reaffirming her status as a style icon.

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s professional front

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to star in Singham Again, a cop movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. It will be interesting to see if the pair will share the screen space in this film. The action-packed film boasts a star-studded cast, featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others.

In addition to this thrilling project, Ranveer is also gearing up for the much-anticipated Don 3, while Deepika is awaiting the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.

