Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh 'look forward to start family'; wish to 'inculcate' THESE values in children

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stand as one of Bollywood's most cherished couples, having shared a decade together and celebrated five years of marriage. Their journey is a constant source of relationship inspiration, as they consistently showcase their affection for each other. Both actors are currently enjoying successful phases in their careers, with Deepika delivering two blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, this year, while Ranveer's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani performed well at the box office.

Despite their professional achievements, fans often speculate about when the couple might welcome a little one into their lives. Deepika herself addressed this curiosity in a recent interview, expressing their love for children and sharing their anticipation for the day when they will have their own family.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh intend to pass on the values they inherited from their parents to their own children

During a recent interview with Vogue Singapore, Deepika Padukone was questioned about her thoughts on embracing motherhood. Responding with genuine joy reflected in a radiant smile and a charming dimple, she enthusiastically stated, "Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."

The actress also shared that she aspires to raise her children in a manner similar to how her parents raised her. When reconnecting with people from her past, such as aunts, uncles, and family friends, she often receives comments about how she has remained unchanged. This continuity is a testament to the solid upbringing she experienced.

Despite the allure of fame and wealth in the entertainment industry, her home remains a space where she is not treated as a celebrity. At home, she is first a daughter and a sister, and she is determined to preserve that identity. The values instilled by her family keep her grounded, and these are the same principles she and Ranveer Singh aim to instill in their children.

Deepika Padukone shares insights into her ten-year journey with husband Ranveer Singh

When asked about the progression of her decade-long relationship with husband Ranveer, Deepika Padukone's eyes sparkle with delight. She describes the journey as both fascinating and beautiful, witnessing how they have evolved into a harmonious unit over time. Reflecting on their earlier days, she acknowledges their stark differences—she represented one extreme while he embodied another. However, through the years, they have absorbed each other's traits, learned from one another, and grown together.

In the midst of conflicting filming schedules and constant travel that often constrains their time together, The Chhapaak actress emphasizes the significance of prioritizing quality moments with the Gully Boy actor and their respective families. In their quest to balance these priorities, they consciously allocate their downtime between themselves and their families, considering the eight of them as a tightly-knit unit.

Deepika opens up about her recent vacation with Singh, commemorating their fifth anniversary. She acknowledges the evolving landscape of social media and the global reach of content, making complete discretion challenging during their travels. Nevertheless, she highlights they still carved out quiet and private moments amidst the public gaze. While appreciating overseas recognition for their work, she humorously notes that a bit of acknowledgment is always welcomed and no cause for complaint.

