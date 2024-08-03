WATCH: Ranveer Singh hilariously channeling Orry’s signature style will leave you in splits; Fans call him 'King of imitation'

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is constantly in the spotlight, yet many, including celebrities, remain unsure of his profession. Today, Orry, who is well-connected with figures like Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan, released a never-before-seen video. The hilarious clip features Ranveer Singh demonstrating how to embody the essence of Orry, making it a must-watch.

On Instagram today (August 3), Orry shared a video featuring Ranveer Singh. In the clip, Ranveer first tells those filming to treat him like he’s Orry and a paparazzo. He then stands up and strikes an over-the-top pose, humorously imitating Orry’s style. Orry captioned the video, “How to be orry, step 1.”

As soon as Orry shared the video, fans rushed to the comments with enthusiastic praise. One commented, "Nice try, but you are irreplaceable and un-imitable!" while another declared, "Ranveer is the king of imitation!" Many found the video so entertaining that they said, "Haha, who could have done it better than #RanveerSingh! Happy birthday, Orry!" and others added, "No one could have done it better than @RanveerSingh!"

Previously, Orry shared a video where Ranveer Singh humorously introduced him, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, this is Orry. To this day, I don’t know what he does.” Arjun Kapoor then joked that Orry is a “liver,” referring to Orry’s own quirky social media claim that since he “lives,” he is a liver.

Ranveer continued by explaining Orry’s unique photo pose with celebrities. He described Orry’s gesture as a sign of approval if Orry places his hand on a celebrity's chest and posts it online. Ranveer added that if the hand placement is not there, the celebrity still has some work to do. Orry affirmed this, adding that the higher the hand placement on a celebrity’s chest, the more relevant they are. He also mentioned a scoring system where a celebrity rates a '10' if Orry places his hand directly above their chest.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film slate is packed with high-profile projects. He is set to star in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor. Besides this , he will lead the third installment of Farhan Akhtar’s Don franchise, following the original 1978 film featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s 2006 version. Ranveer will also appear in Aditya Dhar’s yet-to-be-titled film, which features a stellar cast including Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.

