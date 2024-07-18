Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Orry’s video ft Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi, and more will give you 'FOMO'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebration on July 12, 2024, was as grand as it could get. With numerous celebrities from the Indian and international entertainment industries in attendance, it was a star-studded affair.

Internet sensation Orry’s video with the guests, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others, offers a peek into the fun they had and guarantees to give you major FOMO (fear of missing out).

Orry’s new video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is filled with stars

Today, July 18, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to Instagram and shared a video giving an inside glimpse into Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. In the clip, Priyanka Chopra was seen playfully hitting Orry and posing with him, while her husband Nick Jonas made quirky expressions in the background. Boney Kapoor and Orry had a hilarious moment as he rubbed the latter’s cheeks.

Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya, AP Dhillon, Veer Pahariya, the groom Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Shikhar Dhawan, Vedang Raina, Sara Ali Khan, Krunal Pandya, Genelia Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor, Atlee, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Manish Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Ishan Kishan, Kriti Sanon, and more were featured in the video and were seen dancing their hearts out.

Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor flaunted their dresses, which had ‘Anant’s Brigade’ written on the back. The moment where Orry was waving the ‘Anant ki shaadi’ flag on the stage was also captured in the clip. Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were seen meeting the guests. The video ended with the bridal entry of Radhika Merchant and her heartwarming varmala with Anant.

The caption of Orry's post read, "He’s like the inventor of fomo."

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post-wedding festivities

Following the wedding ceremony at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, a Shubh Aashirwad function (Divine Blessings) was held on July 13. The wedding reception (Mangal Utsav) took place on July 14. Celebrities were seen putting their best fashion foot forward for all the ceremonies.

