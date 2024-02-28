WATCH: Ranveer Singh turns his incognito mode on, looks dapper in all-black casual attire

Ranveer Singh is not just known for his acting skills but for his quirky fashion sense and his jolly and bubbly nature too. He also often engages in fun banter with the paparazzi spotting him at various locations in Mumbai. A while ago, the actor went incognito as he returned from an unknown location to Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh goes incognito in an all-black attire at Mumbai airport

No matter how much Ranveer Singh tries to hide his identity in public, the paparazzi and those who spot him every day in the city can recognize him from his body language. A while ago, the actor decided to fool people at Mumbai airport by donning an all-black attire as he returned from a different location. In the clip, he can be seen sporting a pair of black sweatpants with a matching plain t-shirt. He layered it up with a velvet hoodie and wore a black mask and a pair of eyewear.

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actor also carried a handbag and wore comfy chappals for the travel. He exited the venue by wearing the hoodie on his head, trying to conceal his identity. But all his efforts fell flat as the paps easily spotted him. After posing for shutterbugs, he sat in his swanky luxury car and left the spot.

Take a look:

Karan Johar opens up about Sangam with lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

A couple of days ago, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar conducted an Instagram live session and interacted with his fans and followers. While spilling the beans about his next project, he also spoke about the eagerly-anticipated film Sangam with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Sharing details about it, KJo said, that he is not making a love story. “I think my love story quota kind of needs to take a little bit of a break but the film I am writing definitely has a strong love story embedded in it, so love is something I can’t do without music is something I can’t do without so that all will always be a huge part of my cinema.” He also said that he is already working on a script for his next which is expected to be on floors by the end of this year.

