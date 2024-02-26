Karan Johar shares updates on his next directorial; breaks silence on Sangam with Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Karan Johar is one of the successful and renowned members of the film. The multi-faceted personality that he is, has been keeping it busy in the producer’s capacity as he looks forward to the release of his forthcoming, Yodha, led by Sidharth Malhotra. The action-packed film has excited the fans already and now Karan Johar has stirred the internet by dropping hints of his next directorial venture after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and broke his silence on Sangam with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Karan Johar talks about his next directorial after RARKPK

On February 26, a while back, Karan Johar took some time out from his tight-packed schedule to host an Instagram live session and interact with his fans and followers. A nearly 15-minute live session was joined by several fans and followers, who bombarded the director with their questions and love-filled comments. In addition to this, a fan asked about a seven-year-long sabbatical between his last release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Responding to the same, KJo dropped major hints about his forth-coming film and revealed that the casting has yet not been done, but he hopes to go on sets by the year-end. He said, “I’m nearly done with my screenplay; I am a week away from my first draft for the film I want to direct next. I promise myself and my team that is actively already prepping that I will be on the sets by the end of this year or hopefully a little bit before that and that will be my fastest turnaround between two movies."

"July we complete a year of Rocky Aur Rani and few months’ post that I want to be directing again. It’s not cast, nothing has been eyed,” he further added.

Karan Johar on making Sangam with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

In addition to this, another fan went on to ask him about one of Karan Johar’s eagerly-anticipated remake of Sangam with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Spilling beans on the same, he stated, “No, I’m not making a love story. I think my love story quota kind of needs to take a little bit of a break but the film I am writing definitely has a string love story embedded in it, so love is something I can’t do without music is something I can’t do without so that all will always be a huge part of my cinema.”

