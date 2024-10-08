WATCH: Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani urges paps not to click as she steps out; says 'aaj chhod do na please'

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, made headlines today as she was spotted in the city, charming everyone with her humility. In a viral video, she politely asked the paparazzi not to click her photos, showcasing her down-to-earth nature. Rasha even went a step further, checking in on the photographers to ensure they weren’t hurt while capturing moments.

In a recent video shared by a paparazzi Instagram account, Rasha Thadani was spotted in a chic and laid-back look. Sporting a white T-shirt paired with loose denim trousers, she completed her outfit with stylish white slippers and sleek black sunglasses. Carrying a blue bag and holding her sipper in hand, Rasha looked effortlessly gorgeous in her comfy ensemble.

As she and a friend made their way through the city, she politely requested the paparazzi, “Nahi yaar, aaj chhod do na please,” asking them to refrain from clicking photos. Concerned for the photographers, she even checked, “Chot toh nai lagi na?” before waving goodbye as she entered her car. Rasha's sweet demeanor truly reflects her humble nature—she’s an absolute cutie!

Earlier, Raveena Tandon enjoyed some quality time in Europe with her daughter, Rasha Thadani, and a few cherished friends. In a delightful carousel of photos she shared, Raveena is seen having a blast at a house party alongside familiar faces, including fellow actresses Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, and journalist Shalini Sharma.

Capturing the essence of her experience, Raveena captioned the post, “The week that was! With #friendsandfamily .. cannot be better than to be surrounded with love! To old friends and New!”

On the work front, Raveena was recently seen in Patna Shukla, a compelling legal drama directed by Vivek Budakoti, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film features a talented cast, including Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, and Jatin Goswami, among others.

Up next, Raveena will star in Ahmed Khan's Welcome to The Jungle, which boasts an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Yashpal Sharma, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Vrihi Kodvara, among many others.

