Arbaaz Khan Birthday Bash: Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani make stunning entry, Nirvaan arrives in style; WATCH

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, who often grabs headlines for his PDA with his wife, Sshura Khan, recently turned a year older. Arbaaz's wife, Sshura threw a lavish party at his residence and celebrities like Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani attended the birthday bash.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Raveena Tandon can be seen standing outside Arbaaz's residence. Her daughter Rasha Thadani is coming out of her car. The mother-daughter duo look stunning as they pose together for pictures.

While the Mohra actress wore a black dress and kept her hair open, Rasha opted for a brown leather strapless jumpsuit. After posing, Rasha leaves and steps inside before waving goodbye to the paparazzi.

Arbaaz Khan opted for a crisp icy-blue shirt and blue trousers for his birthday. Actor Sanjay Kapur also attended his birthday bash. He posed with Arbaaz for pictures. Sanjay wore a multicolored shirt and black trousers.

Apart from them, Arbaaz's nephew (Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan Khan) was also spotted outside his residence. Nirvaan opted for a blue and black chequered shirt and paired it with brown cargo pants.

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt and Arbaaz's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri were snapped at his birthday bash as well.

In an earlier interview with News 18, Arbaaz Khan spoke about how after his marriage with Sshura, he has become pleasant to the paparazzi. Arbaaz revealed that he was initially apprehensive about the paparazzi. The Dabangg actor said that he wasn't averse to them but wasn't "affable" either.

Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023. The couple had an intimate Nikaah ceremony in the presence of their close ones. Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma hosted the marriage ceremony for them.

Born to Salim Khan and Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan was born on August 4, 1967. Arbaaz has two brothers, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan and two sisters, Arpita and Alvira Khan.

Arbaaz has worked in movies like Hello Brother, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Dabangg, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Bhagam Bhag, Dhol, Daraar, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and Qayamat: The City Under Threat.

