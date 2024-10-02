Govinda Bullet Injury: Raveena Tandon arrives at hospital to meet close friend and her Dulhe Raja co-star

Raveena Tandon and Govinda were amongst the most loved on-screen pairs in films. They worked together in films like Anari No. 1, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Aunty No. 1, and Dulhe Raja. Apart from their on-screen chemistry, the couple are even close friends off-screen. The actress, who considers Govinda as her close friend, arrived at the hospital to visit him after he injured his leg with a personal revolver yesterday.

In a video, Raveena is spotted walking towards the entrance of Criticare Hospital, where the Hero No.1 actor is admitted. She was seen wearing a white pantsuit with a pink-hued shirt. The actress paired her outfit with sunglasses, dainty earrings, and hair tied in a pony.

When the media spotted the actress, they approached her, but Raveena went forward without commenting on the incident or Govinda's health. However, later, when she exited the hospital, she stood back and shared Govinda's health update with the media, who were waiting to know more about the actor's death. The Pardesi Babu actress said: "He looked better. He is recovering. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Earlier on October 1, 2024, Govinda was admitted to the hospital in the emergency ward after accidentally shooting himself in the leg with his licensed firearm. However, the actor's team and family members later confirmed his health is stable, and Govinda is recovering well.

Raveena has often mentioned how Govinda helped improve her comic timing and other acting skills on different platforms. Moreover, in a previous interview with Film Companion, she shared that the actor supported her during a difficult time shooting together in Switzerland.

We wish Govinda a speedy recovery!

