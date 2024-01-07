WATCH: Rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur pose with fans during museum visit in London
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who recently enjoyed a New Year vacation in London, took a moment to connect with their fans during a museum outing.
The spotlight has lingered on Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, courtesy of persistent rumors surrounding their alleged romance. While the duo hasn't officially confirmed their relationship, their recurrent vacations and public outings have provided fans with ample fodder for speculation. In a recent New Year rendezvous in London, the pair even encountered some admirers during a museum visit, and graciously posed for pictures with them.
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted with fans at a museum in London
In a video shared by a fan page on Instagram, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are captured during their London vacation, where they welcomed the dawn of 2024. The duo was seen exploring the interiors of a museum, clad in snug winter attire.
Aditya exuded casual charm in a white t-shirt, jeans, a woolen jacket, a beanie, and a muffler slung over his bag. Meanwhile, Ananya donned a blue knitted top tucked into her jeans, complemented by a stylish brown overcoat. Opting for a natural look, she left her hair cascading freely.
Engaged in conversation while enjoying an exhibit, the rumored couple graciously accommodated fans eager for a photo opportunity. Aditya and Ananya happily posed for snapshots, adding a touch of warmth to their London escapade.
Have a look!
ALSO READ: PICS: Ananya Panday’s New Year London vacay with Aditya Roy Kapur ft. dinosaur, fondue and chocolates
Star
Dan Levy
The Emmy-winning actor Den Levi said in a recent interview that although he was first nervous about his new cooking show, it ultimately restored his faith in people. At least ten chefs will be featured in the eight-episode unscripted series, sharing their recipes and personal experiences with the audience. Further, con...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more