WATCH: Rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur pose with fans during museum visit in London

The spotlight has lingered on Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, courtesy of persistent rumors surrounding their alleged romance. While the duo hasn't officially confirmed their relationship, their recurrent vacations and public outings have provided fans with ample fodder for speculation. In a recent New Year rendezvous in London, the pair even encountered some admirers during a museum visit, and graciously posed for pictures with them.

In a video shared by a fan page on Instagram, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are captured during their London vacation, where they welcomed the dawn of 2024. The duo was seen exploring the interiors of a museum, clad in snug winter attire.

Aditya exuded casual charm in a white t-shirt, jeans, a woolen jacket, a beanie, and a muffler slung over his bag. Meanwhile, Ananya donned a blue knitted top tucked into her jeans, complemented by a stylish brown overcoat. Opting for a natural look, she left her hair cascading freely.

Engaged in conversation while enjoying an exhibit, the rumored couple graciously accommodated fans eager for a photo opportunity. Aditya and Ananya happily posed for snapshots, adding a touch of warmth to their London escapade.

