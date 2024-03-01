WATCH: Saina Nehwal gives tour of her glamorous tent stay at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala

The wedding of the year has already started on a rather glamorous and starry note. Almost all of Bollywood, along with international celebs like Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates, and cricket stars Sam Curran and Trent Boult, have arrived to be a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities.

Former world no.1 badminton player Saina Nehwal has also arrived with her husband, Olympian Kashyap Parupalli. A while ago, she gave a glimpse of the luxurious tent house where they will be staying in Jamnagar.

Saina Nehwal shares a tour of her luxurious tent stay at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala

Among the celebs who are a part of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala hosted in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is Saina Nehwal. A while ago, the badminton player took us into the glamorous tent where she will stay. The video opens with a peek into the pretty location decked in pink. Then arrives Saina, who seems to be excited and happy to be part of the event. Gleefully performing Garba, she takes us into her tent, which will leave your eyes wide open.

In classic Ambani style, the tent house has all the amenities of a regular hotel room. It starts with a sitting area with multiple glass tables, chairs, and sofas. Then comes the bedroom, which again has a dining area and a cozy and comfy-looking wooden bed. Bedside lamps, pretty rugs, air conditioning, television, you name it, and it’s inside that tent. They even have a separate dressing area complete with a huge mirror. Sharing the video, she penned, “The perfect Ambani wedding.”

Take a look:

A while ago, Saina also shared images of her gorgeous outfit that she wore to the musical night happening as we write. International singer Rihanna will also be performing at the party. Looking ravishing in a red floor-length dress, she wore minimum makeup and kept her hair open. She accessories her look with huge statement earrings.

Sharing the photos, she penned, “They say laughter is the best medicine, but have you tried a red dress?” As for her husband, Kashyap Parupalli, he looked dapper in a black suit.

