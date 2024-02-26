WATCH: Salman Khan shares cute moment with his little fans at Mumbai airport

A couple of days ago, actor Salman Khan, who is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was spotted at Mumbai airport flying to an undisclosed location. Soon after, the megastar was seen attending the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) Season 10's first match in Sharjah. A while ago, Khan was tapped, returning to bay with his entourage.

Salman Khan greets his little fans at Mumbai airport

One of the most loved Khans of B-town, Salman Khan, enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. He is loved by people of all ages. A while ago, the actor shared a special moment with his two little fans when he returned from Sharjah after attending the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). In the video, the actor looked cool and stylish in his pair of black baggy denim paired with a plain black t-shirt. He layered it up with a green jacket and sported a vintage baker boy cap with his chunky boots.

As he walked towards his vehicle with his entourage of uncountable men, he stopped by to shake hands with two little boys who stood patiently at the corner of the airport. After greeting them, as he went towards the parking area, he also took a moment to meet with a handicapped man who was seated in his wheelchair. Upon asking his bodyguard Shera and others to be careful with the unknown man, the Tiger 3 star got into his car and left the venue.

Take a look:

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan might have stepped into the acting realm with Biwi Ho To Aisi, but it was with the iconic movie Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 that he rose to fame. As he started delivering hit films in his career, his fandom increased manifold. People started copying his hair and dressing style, mimicking his walk and even transforming into the copy of the Wanted actor.

In his career spanning decades, he has delivered several commercially hit films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Karan Arjun, Judwaa, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Sultan, Tiger 3 and many more across genres. He will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's The Bull, while Tiger Vs Pathaan is also on the cards.

