Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's star-studded lineup for pre-wedding includes SRK, Salman, Ranbir-Alia and more

If there's someone in India who can bring almost all the big Bollywood stars together under one roof, he's India's one of the top businessmen, Mukesh Ambani. As the date of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant comes near, we hear that it's going to be a star-studded event in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, several big Bollywood stars to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

As per the Times Now News report, the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be a star-studded affair as several big stars are gearing up to attend the event. Some of the biggest names to be a part of the event are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

But that's not it, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Chopra and Karisma Kapoor will also be part of the celebrations. As per ABP Live, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, and Rani Mukerji will also grace the event.

Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arijit Singh to perform at the event

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Arijit Singh, Hariharan, and Pritam will be performing at the pre-wedding event. But now it seems there are more additions.

As per News18, renowned international performer Rihanna, and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh will also be setting the stage on fire with their performances.

More about the pre-wedding festivities

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will take place between 1st and 3rd March this year. The couple recently participated in the traditional Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony.

This traditional Gujarati practice involves presenting the Kankotri, which is the wedding invitation, to the deities, symbolizing a sacred plea for blessings upon their forthcoming union. The festivities happened in the magnificent Jamnagar farmhouse of the Ambanis, embracing the cultural essence of Gujarat. The auspicious ceremony marked the initiation of Anant and Radhika's journey together, as they sought divine blessings for a prosperous and harmonious union.

