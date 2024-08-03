WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam spotted by fans at NYC restaurant; netizens say 'Can feel their heartbeats racing'

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Fans often go gaga over his charming looks and attractive personality. While having a glance at the superstar is a dream for many, a few lucky fans get to see him with their eyes. Two of his fans got luckier to have been eating in the same eatery where SRK was sitting.

We found the video of the moment on Instagram in which two girls can be seen blushing hard as they spot Shah Rukh Khan sitting behind them at a restaurant in New York City. SRK looks charming as he sets his hair while enjoying his family time.

His younger son, AbRam is also there in the clip. The 11-year-old AbRam comes and sits with his dad. The superstar sported a blue sweatshirt with the USA flag graphic imprinted over it. AbRam is in a white tee.

The video features a text that reads, "When you are at Thai Villa and see SRK sitting at the table in front of you."

Fans bombarded the comment section with their reactions. An Instagram user wrote, "So lucky." "Wow, would love to be in a moment like this," another Instagram user commented.

"I can feel their heart beat racing," a fan wrote. "Youu aree litterallyyy sooo lucckkyyy girls," another fan commented.

"Sooo lucky, humko kab milega aisa moka (When will I get this lucky?)," reads a comment. "Meri zindagi me aisa din kab aayega (When will this day come in my life?)," a fan commented.

According to a fan, the clip is from Shah Rukh Khan's recent visit to New York City with his family. Earlier, SRK was spotted with his daughter, Suhana Khan while they were shopping at a store in the city. Reportedly, they were prepping for their upcoming film, King in NYC.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film, Dunki, in 2023. The movie also starred Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK. Vicky Kaushal played a significant role in Hirani's directorial.

His next project, King, is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The superstar will be playing the role of Don in this full-fledged actioner. The film is in the pre-production stage and is eyeing for a 2025 release.

