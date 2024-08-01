Did Shah Rukh Khan engage in heated argument with Punjab Kings' Ness Wadia over mega IPL auction? here's what happened

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars that the Hindi cinema will always be proud of. Apart from being an actor, SRK is also a businessman, who owns Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh has now grabbed headlines over the Indian Premier League owners' meeting held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ness Wadia are at loggerheads over mega auction

According to Cricbuzz, Shah Rukh Khan and other team owners recently attended the IPL meeting at BCCI headquarters to discuss whether a mega auction should take place or not.

KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan, who was against the auction, reportedly got into a heated argument with Punjab Kings' Ness Wadia over the number of player retentions.

SRK was in favor of maximum retentions, unlike Ness who supported fewer. Ness co-owns Punjab Kings with Preity Zinta and others.

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran lends support to Shah Rukh's KKR

The report further stated that Kavya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders. In a statement with the portal, Kavya shared that building a squad and investing in young players is a time-consuming process.

Citing an example of SRH team player Abhishek Sharma, the team owner continued that he took three years to "become consistent" with his performances. There are many players like him on other teams as well, she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal was in favor of the mega auction saying that he is "surprised" to witness the debate over its continuation.

Decision pending with the BCCI

While the BCCI has yet to make a decision, the cricket administrative body will discuss it with the IPL Governing Council before forming the IPL player regulations, the board stated in a press release.

The mega auction will determine the number of retentions. The report further stated that the BCCI will announce the rules by the end of August.

Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders won the Indian Premier League 2024 by 8 wickets. The final match was played between KKR and SRH on May 26, this year.

SRK co-owns his team in partnership with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta.