WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan greets ecstatic fans at WPL 2024 opening ceremony; gets thunderous response

Shah Rukh Khan, widely hailed as the biggest superstar in the country, boasts an unmatched level of stardom that transcends borders. His immense popularity resonates not only in India but also internationally, with fans spanning across the globe. This unwavering adoration was palpable at the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League, where the crowd's fervent excitement upon his arrival was a testament to his magnetic presence.

SRK extends warm greetings to fans with a namastey and salaam

On February 23, the ambiance at the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was electrified by the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, much to the delight of his devoted fans. A viral image circulating on social media depicted fans proudly displaying a poster proclaiming their primary reason for attending: to catch a glimpse of SRK, overshadowing even the excitement of the match itself.

In another heartwarming video making the rounds, the actor warmly greeted the stadium crowd with a namaste followed by a salaam as he passed by, igniting waves of cheers and applause from the ecstatic audience.

Take a look:

The actor set the stage on fire by opening the ceremony with his iconic dialogue, "Party Pathan ke ghar par rakhoge to mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega," eliciting thunderous cheers from the audience.

His electrifying dance moves became the talk of social media, especially his performances of Jhoome Jo Pathan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from the movies Pathaan and Jawaan, respectively, going viral. Khan's infectious energy illuminated the stage as he danced alongside the captains of several WPL teams, creating an unforgettable moment for fans and participants alike.

Shah Rukh Khan’s association with cricket

Shah Rukh Khan's connection with cricket began in 2008 when he ventured into team ownership as the proud owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, he has played a crucial role in elevating the franchise's stature, leading to its expansion with teams now representing regions beyond India, including the West Indies, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America. His visionary leadership and passion for the sport have contributed significantly to the growth and success of KKR, solidifying his legacy in the world of cricket.

