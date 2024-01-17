WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan looks effortlessly suave as he gets spotted in city; fans love his stylish hoodie look

Shah Rukh Khan is currently reveling in the success of his most recent release, Dunki. This year has undoubtedly been a series of victories for the actor, clinching his third consecutive hit with the successes of Pathaan and Jawan, both turning into blockbusters within the same year. In a recent appearance in the city, the actor exuded his timeless charm and ever-stylish persona.

Shah Rukh Khan gets clicked in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan recently stepped out in Mumbai's Bandra area for dinner at Escobar, setting off a flurry of excitement among the paparazzi who swiftly captured his stylish exit from the renowned restaurant.

The Bollywood luminary exuded timeless allure in a relaxed yet impeccably stylish ensemble. Clad in an elegant sweatshirt blending black, and blue hues, paired with sophisticated trousers, Khan captured attention with his distinctive long hair neatly concealed beneath a hoodie, transforming the moment into an authentic fashion spectacle. Accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani, he smoothly departed in his swanky white vehicle, leaving observers in admiration of his unmatched style and poise.

His relaxed yet fashionable ensemble, accentuated by the hoodie, drew an outpouring of admiration from fans who couldn't get enough of the actor's effortlessly stylish look. The comments section became a sea of heart emojis as enthusiasts expressed their love for the Bollywood icon's chic appearance.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Kicking off the year with a cinematic triumph, SRK led the cast of the action-thriller Pathaan, skillfully helmed by Siddharth Anand. This movie, which featured Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, not only received critical acclaim but also emerged victorious at the box office. Sustaining his string of successes, the actor delivered another blockbuster with Jawan, setting new records in the process.

Continuing his cinematic odyssey, the actor embraced a pivotal role in Dunki, a feel-good drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Teaming up with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, the film once again proved to be a box-office sensation.

Peering into the future, King Khan's upcoming project is a collaboration with Sujoy Ghosh, titled King, where he shares the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

