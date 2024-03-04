WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan dancing with Anant Ambani as Akon sings Chammak Challo was not on our 2024 bingo card

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities have rocked Jamnagar like never before. The Ambani’s left no stone unturned in turning this event into one of the biggest affairs and we are not complaining at all. The 3-day affair gave us some iconic moments like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan dancing on the stage together to the latter dancing with his wife Gauri. Now we have got our hands on yet another video ft. international singer Akon who made SRK and Salman dance to his tunes.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dance with Anant Ambani

After Rihanna’s spectacular performance, Akon also set the stage on fire with his performance. Well, Akon has given us a popular Bollywood song Chammak Challo from Ra-One featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and it was a vibe when he performed this song last night at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shared the stage yet again and left everyone awestruck as they danced on Chammak Challo. SRK looked dapper in an all-black attire. He wore a black tee over black pants and a black beanie. Salman on the other hand wore a red leather jacket over a black tee. Akon sings Chammak Challo while Sukhbir joins him and all four of them along with Anant Ambani set the stage on fire.

Shah Rukh Khan dances with wife Gauri as Udit Narayan sings in Jamnagar

On the last day, several acclaimed national singers were invited to entertain the guests. Among them was veteran music composer and singer Udit Narayan. In a clip that’s going viral, he can be seen performing the song Main Yahan Hoon from the film Veer Zaara. But what caught the internet’s attention was the lead actor of the film, Shah Rukh Khan grooving to the song. He was joined by his wife Gauri Khan on the dance floor. The most sought-after couple displayed their love and romanced cutely with each other on the beautiful number.

