Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan dances with wife Gauri as Udit Narayan sings Main Yahaan Hoon; WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ongoing pre-wedding function has made everyone believe that nothing is impossible for the billionaire family. From wearing museum-worthy clothes to flaunting huge precious stones and even calling Rihanna to perform for their private event, they have done it all. On day 3 of the celebrations, multiple Indian singers like Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, and Shreya Ghoshal performed. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen dancing with his wife Gauri on Udit Narayan’s rendition of Main Yahaan Hoon.

Shah Rukh Khan dances with wife Gauri as Udit Narayan sings in Jamnagar

By now, everyone knows where Jamnagar is, thanks to India’s richest family; the Ambanis. Ever since the family flew to the city and kick-started the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, several national and international celebs have been flying in and out of Jamnagar. The 3-day event even saw Rihanna perform for the first time in India. On the last day, several acclaimed national singers were invited to entertain the guests. Among them was veteran music composer and singer Udit Narayan.

In a clip that’s going viral, he can be seen performing the song Main Yahan Hoon from the film Veer Zaara. But what caught the internet’s attention was the lead actor of the film, Shah Rukh Khan grooving to the song. He was joined by his wife Gauri Khan on the dance floor. The most sought-after couple displayed their love and romanced cutely with each other on the beautiful number.

