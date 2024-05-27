WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan ensuring he wears the mask at IPL 2024 is pure 'couple goals'

It was quite an eventful evening on Sunday for Shah Rukh Khan and his family as their IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the trophy against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite suffering a health scare, King Khan didn’t miss the opportunity to cheer his team up. From King Khan and Gauri Khan posing with the trophy to Suhana Khan sharing an emotional moment with her dad, several pictures and videos from the stadium have been ruling the internet.

On the other hand, a video which has left hearts of the fans melting is the one where a caring wife, Gauri was seen insisting on King Khan to wear the mask.

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan insists him to wear the mask

A video has been doing rounds on the internet from Sunday’s IPL 2024 final match. In the video, one can see Gauri Khan insisting her husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan on wearing the mask. Despite the Jawan actor’s initial reluctance, the caring wife ensured that he wears it.

Take a look:

Fans react to the viral video

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, fans couldn't stop gushing over the couple. A fan wrote, "She is the pillar controlling SRK to over celebrate like previous years and ruin his health ....," while another fan commented, "That's what love love is all about Caring is love."

Additionally, fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section reacting to the viral video.

About Shah Rukh Khan's health scare

Notably, it was just a couple of days back, SRK was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering a heat stroke. The actor was in Ahmedabad to watch the IPL qualifier match between his Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A source close to the development had shared with IANS that the star was suffering from dehydration amid a high temperature of 45 degrees Celsius in Ahmedabad. Nearly a day after he was discharged from the hospital and his manager, Pooja Dadlani also confirmed SRK’s well-being.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed our readers that directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan with Siddharth Anand will feature SRK sporting a long hair look with a faint beard in King.

