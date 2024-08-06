WATCH: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose in style as they return from London vacation

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. They often shower love on each other on social media. The couple had been enjoying their holiday with kids in London for the past few days. Shahid and Mira are now back in town and visuals from their arrival at the airport have caught our attention on Instagram.

In a video posted on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput can be seen posing for the paparazzi in the parking area of the airport. They are also surrounded by their fans as the latter click their pictures on the premises.

While the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor sported a denim sweatshirt and loose pants, Mira wore a light blue top with black trousers. He flaunted his buzz haircut and she opted for sunglasses to complete her look.

The couple then moves towards their car and board their vehicle. The actor waves post entering the car.

Watch the video here:

Lately, Shahid and Mira have been dropping several glimpses from their summer vacation. Earlier, Shahid posted a goofy picture with his wife, Mira from holiday on his Instagram story. He penned "quack quack" in his post.

During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Shahid called himself an "outsider" in the Hindi film industry. Shahid stated that his father, Pankaj Kapur never revealed to anyone that he was his son. The Kabir Singh actor then shared that his dad advised him to let his work speak and not his name.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015. The couple has two kids, a daughter, Misha, and a son, Zain.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Shahid was paired with Kriti Sanon in the film. The 2024 movie also featured veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra. It was released earlier this year.

He is best known for movies like Haider, Ishq Vishk, Kaminey, Kabir Singh and more.

Shahid is now gearing up for Deva, an action thriller film. Pooja Hegde is cast as his love interest in the film. It is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and its screenplay is penned by writers duo Bobby-Sanjay. The film will be released on February 14, 2025.

