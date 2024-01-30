WATCH: Shahid Kapoor reveals his ‘favorite kinda relative’ in hilarious new video; fans go ROFL

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-starring Kriti Sanon. Apart from his movies, the actor surely knows how to keep his fans entertained and connected via social media. Now, a while back, the actor posted a hilarious video that left all his fans in splits as he revealed his ‘favorite kinda relative.’

Shahid Kapoor's hilarious video imitating his 'favorite' relative

Today, on January 30, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared a super hilarious video to reveal his favorite kind of relative. In the video, the actor is seen sporting a white shirt layered with a printed black dupatta with which he has covered his head too. He posted the video accompanied by the caption that reads, “My favorite kinda relative.”

One can hear the hilarious dialogue in the background as Shahid imitates his ‘favorite relative’ embarrassing one about his weight gain. The video has dialogue that say, “Tu mota kina ho gaya, shirt vi nahin aandi, pant vi ni fasdi, mota kina ho gaya (How much weight have you put on even your shirt and pant don’t fit you).” More than the dialogue, it is the actor’s supremely witty expressions that won the fans’ hearts.

Take a look:

Fans' hilarious reaction to the post

Minutes after the video was shared, fans couldn’t stop reacting to the post shared by the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor. A fan wrote, “My pados wali aunty,” while another fan commented, “your expressions are on point.” A third fan wrote, “so relatable”, and another fan remarked, “Your expressions”

In addition to this, several fans hailed Shahid Kapoor’s goofy side, and many dropped laughter emojis in the comments section.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Speaking of Shahid Kapoor’s work front, the actor is currently looking forward to the release of his next, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: An Impossible Love Story, co-starring Kriti Sanon. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film also stars veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in important roles.

The film revolves around an unconventional love story between a young boy, Aryan, and a robot, SIFRA. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, it is scheduled to hit the theaters this Valentine’s Day week on February 9.

