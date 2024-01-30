Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan drop PICS with Raj & DK; ‘Finally we got to watch something’

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be collaborating for the first time on a Bollywood project, titled Citadel. A huge chunk of the web show has been shot in Belgrade, Serbia. Several updates and pictures of the team often send fans into a state of frenzy, piquing everyone's interest all the more. Now, most recently, the Kushi actress dropped happy pictures with the team Citadel as they finally ‘got to watch something’.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in action with Citadel team

Today, on January 30, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a collaborative post with the team of Citadel. A series of pictures feature the actress along with Varun Dhawan, the director duo Raj and DK, and the writer, Sita R Menon. The post was captioned, “Finally, we got to watch something…And we are like (accompanied by heart eye emojis).” The post was accompanied by the song, “Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache.”

The post begins with the team watching something with utmost interest on their laptops, followed by a happy selfie clicked by Varun with the team. The post concludes with Varun and Samantha watching something with extreme sincerity. In the pictures, Samantha is seen sporting a black jacket with a stylish cap paired with denim pants, while Varun looks uber cool in an off-white shirt paired with denim pants.

The post shared by the team sent a gush of excitement amongst fans as they couldn’t resist reacting to the post. A fan commented, “Let’s goo,” another fan wrote, “OMG WAITING FOR CITADEL !!,” a third fan wrote, “Can’t wait to witness VarunSam on screen,” while another fan chimed in , “It’s getting exciting can’t wait to watch you in citadel Sam.”

About Citadel

The highly anticipated Indian adaptation of the action spy series, Citadel will star Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sikandar Kher, and Emma Canning. The series was shot in Serbia and India. The cast and crew have already wrapped up the shoot of Citadel, and the fans are eager to witness what exactly Raj & DK have in store for them.

The original American series featured Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh.

