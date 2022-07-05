EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma to star in a direct-to-OTT film backed by Sameer Nair; Gurdas Maan likely to feature

Kapil Sharma is on a roll. Even while the actor-comedian is currently touring in the US and Canada with his live show, Pinkvilla has learnt that he has already given a green light to his next acting assignment. We have heard that after Nandita Das’ directorial which she has co-produced with Applause Entertainment’s Sameer Nair, Kapil will collaborate with Nair once again for a digital film, which is set in the years soon after the partition.

“When Kapil heard the story, he loved the idea and agreed to be a part of the project. However, the signing formalities are yet to be done. Meanwhile, the makers have already begun the pre-production work for this direct-to-OTT film, and will make the official announcement after Kapil returns to Mumbai. It will be an ensemble cast, and Kapil’s idol Gurdas Maan is also likely to feature in the project. Casting for other pivotal characters is still underway,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, in November last year, Pinvilla was the first to report that Kapil Sharma and Nandita Das are collaborating for a project. Soon after, in February this year, Kapil made it official on his Instagram account. He posted an image with the makers, and co-star Shahana Goswami, and captioned it as, “Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon! Need your blessings.”

