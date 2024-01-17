WATCH: Sushmita Sen daringly enjoys a refreshing dip in heated pool amidst minus 1 degree on Azerbaijan vacay

Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. She possesses a daring personality both on and off-screen. The actress started her New Year 2024 with a trip to Azerbaijan. During her holiday, she shared a glimpse with her fans and followers. In the video, Sushmita can be seen taking a dip in a heated pool amidst Azerbaijan's minus-1-degree temperature as she enjoys the heavenly view in front of her.

Sushmita Sen dives into heated pool amidst minus 1 degree on Azerbaijan vacay

On January 17, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself from her Azerbaijan vacation. The video shows the former Miss Universe taking a dip in the heated pool and becoming 'one with nature.'

Sharing the video, she penned, "Snow capped mountains, minus 1 temperature, a heated outdoor pool…and of course the desire to dive right in!!! Ufffff what an experience it is…to let go!!! To be free (zing) & one with nature! #breathtaking #shahdag #azerbaijan #yourstruly #sharing #avibecalledlife #feelit #liveit I love you guys beyond!!! #duggadugga #2024diaries."

Reacting to it, the actress' daughter Renee Sen wrote, "You are unreal (kiss, heart-eyes, red heart)."

As soon as Sushmita shared the glimpse, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Mesmerising view and beautiful you (red heart)." Another commented, "This looks so wonderful and mesmerising view." Others were also seen dropping praiseworthy words.

Sushmita Sen's work front

The 48-year-old actress made a striking comeback with the thriller series Aarya. Sushmita captivated the hearts of the audience as well as critics with her powerful and bold performance in the series. The third season of Aarya was released in 2023 and left a strong impression. Ram Madhvani's thriller series is back with its final part titled Aarya Season 3 Antim Vaar.

On January 8, Sushmita Sen posted a clip from Aarya Season 3 on her Instagram. She announced that the Aarya Season 3 Antim Vaar, aka the final showdown of the thriller series, will be released on February 9, 2024. It will premiere only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Her post reads, "Aakhri saans lene se pehle, ek aakhri baar mere panje zaroor niklenge. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar - Feb 9th only on @disneyplushotstar #AaryaS3OnHotstar."

