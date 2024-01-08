Aarya Season 3 Antim Vaar: Sushmita Sen returns for final showdown; to release on THIS date

Sushmita Sen is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. The former Miss Universe made a big comeback with the thriller series Aarya and captivated the hearts of the audience as well as critics with her powerful and bold performance. The third season of Aarya was released in 2023 and left a strong impression, and Ram Madhvani's thriller series is back with its final part titled Aarya Season 3 Antim Vaar.

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya Season 3 is back with Antim Vaar

On January 8, Sushmita Sen dropped a clip from Aarya Season 3. She announced that the Aarya Season 3 Antim Vaar, aka the final showdown of the thriller series, will be released on February 9, 2024. It will premiere only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Her post reads, "Aakhri saans lene se pehle, ek aakhri baar mere panje zaroor niklenge. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar - Feb 9th only on @disneyplushotstar #AaryaS3OnHotstar."

Take a look:

Sushmita Sen says how loved ones' negative words shatter one's life while talking about Aarya 3 role

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sushmita Sen talked about her role in Aarya 3. Revealing how her real-life experiences inspired her for the role of Aarya Sareen, Sen said, "No matter how imperfect you are in most of the jobs in your life, the people who love you and whom you call your own are somehow the only ones who lift you up and say that you are still good at it, even if you are not. But when they decide to tell you that you are bad at it, your world comes shattering down."

Advertisement

She further added, "This has happened to all of us at some point or another. I think that this itself was enough to draw from real experiences in 'Aarya' to break down the fact that the only place where you could find hope and some sense of belonging has been taken away from you."

In Aarya 3, the character of Sushmita can be seen dealing a business with the Russians who were after her life. But, in the meantime, she confronts threats from new entrants on the show, Ila Arun and Indraneil Sengupta. She is stronger, more determined, and fiercer like a 'wounded tigress.'

Meanwhile, Aarya 3 starts streaming on November 3 on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen reveals she draws inspiration from her own life experiences for Aarya Season 3 role